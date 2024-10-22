Verdi Eco School Hosts "Dark Garden" October 25 & 26, 2024

© 2024 WFIT
The Dark Garden
Oct 25 & 26, 2024, 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Verdi EcoSchool - Eau Gallie, 1851 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

In the Land of the Fae, the Faerie King reigns supreme and his power is infinite. Faerie Folk love luring unsuspecting humans into their domain and tricking them into wandering forever - trapped in an enchanted world. Come explore The Dark Garden - if you dare.

The NOT SO Dark Garden - Family Friendly
Oct 25 , 2024, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Verdi EcoSchool - Eau Gallie, 1851 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

Join us for this family friendly version of The Dark Garden interactive experience before it gets dark! No jump scares and some creepiness but a ton of not-too-scary fun for the whole family.

Halloween in the District - Costume Contest
Oct 26, 2024, 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM
The Patio at New Visions, 592 Montreal Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
