Verdi Eco School Hosts "Dark Garden" October 25 & 26, 2024

The Dark Garden

Oct 25 & 26, 2024, 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Verdi EcoSchool - Eau Gallie, 1851 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

In the Land of the Fae, the Faerie King reigns supreme and his power is infinite. Faerie Folk love luring unsuspecting humans into their domain and tricking them into wandering forever - trapped in an enchanted world. Come explore The Dark Garden - if you dare.

The NOT SO Dark Garden - Family Friendly

Oct 25 , 2024, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Verdi EcoSchool - Eau Gallie, 1851 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

Join us for this family friendly version of The Dark Garden interactive experience before it gets dark! No jump scares and some creepiness but a ton of not-too-scary fun for the whole family.

Halloween in the District - Costume Contest

Oct 26, 2024, 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM

The Patio at New Visions, 592 Montreal Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA