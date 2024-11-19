Project Response - World AIDS Day Service of Remembrance December 1, 2024

World AIDS Day Service of Remembrance

December 1 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsAppShare

Project Response, Inc. invites the community to join in a special World AIDS Day Service of Remembrance on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. The event will occur at the Pavilion at Project Response, located at 378 N Babcock St., Melbourne, FL 32935. This year's event will provide an opportunity for community members to honor those lost to AIDS and to renew their commitment to ending the epidemic.

The event will include the display of Project Response’s AIDS Memorial Quilts—18 handmade quilts created by friends and families to honor loved ones who passed away too soon due to AIDS(Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

The community is encouraged to submit names of loved ones lost to AIDS in advance of the event to be read aloud before and after the ceremony. The event will feature guest speakers, a candle-lighting ceremony, and moments of reflection and remembrance, open to all community members. To submit names of loved ones to be included in the service,

please contact

Project Response via their website https://projectresponse.org/contact-us/ or by calling (321)

724-1177.