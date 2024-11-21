Artworks Celebrates 28 years with this year's art show November 23 & 24 2024

2024 ArtWorks of Eau Gallie

November 23 & 24

The ArtWorks of Eau Gallie Festival is an annual event that showcases the best of art, music, and culture from around the world. With a diverse lineup of performers and exhibits, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The festival takes place over two days in the city's heart, with multiple stages and venues to explore. Join us and experience the magic of the ArtWorks of Eau Gallie Festival!

The ArtWorks Festival is a 'plein-air' show in Melbourne, FL in the historic district of Eau Gallie. All artists exhibit their skills with public demonstrations.

Food, live music, and children's area. Free and open to the public