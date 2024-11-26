Anti-Inflammatory Research Conducted by Local Students

welcome to NSAIDnSIGHT

The purpose of our organization is to address the controversies surrounding the consumption of NSAID or Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory drugs. Many NSAIDs are Over-the-Counter, which means that they are available to the general public without prescription. However, chronic use of OTC NSAIDs can pose a risk to the general well-being of individuals. Therefore, our team strives to address the complexities of this situation. To learn more, view our website and follow our social media accounts.

Education for Youth & Adults

Our audience includes people of all ages to educate individuals about the risk and possible disadvantages of chronic consumption of NSAIDs.

Community Awareness

Our main objective is to spread awareness to our local community + more. This issue is related to the United States and many other countries that participate in pharmacoeconomics.

Let’s Talk About NSAIDs: Hidden Benefits and Potential Risks