Vice Versa-Derek Gores Gallery Hosts a Mini solo show by Nico Lehman January 10, 2025

Derek Gores Gallery and Derek Gores

1418 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL

Friday, January 10th for the opening of “Vice Versa: Playing with Proclivities”, a mini solo show by Nico Lehman plus guest artists.

GET INTERACTIVE. This show will feature hands on art stations including:

Felting

Collage

Upcycled Sculpture

Polymer Clay & More

Show opens at 6!

BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE…

Take the experience a step further and join in on a Special Dr. Sketchy’s “Anti-Art School class from 7 PM - 10 PM.

Find out more info & secure your seat here: https://derekgoresstudio.simplybook.me/v2/#book/service/235

LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE.

Exhibit runs through February 2025.

Regular Gallery Hours:

Tuesday - Saturday 11 AM - 6 PM

Sunday 11 AM - 3 PM

Monday - closed