Coastal Connection

Vice Versa-Derek Gores Gallery Hosts a Mini solo show by Nico Lehman January 10, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:22 AM EST
Derek Gores Gallery and Derek Gores

1418 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL

Friday, January 10th for the opening of “Vice Versa: Playing with Proclivities”, a mini solo show by Nico Lehman plus guest artists.

GET INTERACTIVE. This show will feature hands on art stations including:
Felting
Collage
Upcycled Sculpture
Polymer Clay & More
Show opens at 6!

BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE…
Take the experience a step further and join in on a Special Dr. Sketchy’s “Anti-Art School class from 7 PM - 10 PM.
Find out more info & secure your seat here: https://derekgoresstudio.simplybook.me/v2/#book/service/235
LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE.
Exhibit runs through February 2025.
Regular Gallery Hours:
Tuesday - Saturday 11 AM - 6 PM
Sunday 11 AM - 3 PM
Monday - closed - See less

Coastal Connection
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
