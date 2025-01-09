Waterway Warriors Keep Our Shores Clean

Our purpose is simple... to protect and preserve our waterways by preventing and removing trash BEFORE it gets into the water. We achieve this by educating, inspiring, and empowering the community to take action to remove the trash and helping them fully understand the devastating impact it has on our precious aquatic and land ecosystems. Learn more and get involved.

The Waterway Warriors is a community-funded nonprofit group of volunteers dedicated to preventing trash from being removed from Florida's waterways. Although we are headquartered in Brevard County, our program extends far past our county borders.

We are driven by the spirit and passion of individuals committed to improving, protecting, and preserving waterways for future generations and dedicated to preventing the harmful effects of human trash on animals both in and around Florida's waters.

We invite you to explore our website and learn about our mission, team, history, and motivation. Follow the links for more information if you want to learn more about us. You must get to know us and feel comfortable supporting our mission. If you have any questions, we'd love to connect with you.

Check out our programs and then COME AND JOIN US!