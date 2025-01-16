An evening with Psychic Medium Jeffrey Wands to benefit Green Gables January 24, 2025

Green Gables Benefits to Host Psychic Medium, Jeffrey Wands. He will "read" the audience Gallery style and hold a question and answer session.

In addition, he is a radio host and author, and his books will be available for purchase both before and during the performance.

In the past this event has always sold out. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door, if available. Refreshments will be served during the brief intermission.

All proceeds benefit Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village, Inc., a nonprofit Living History Museum, an Education Center, and a place for Community Engagement, located in Melbourne, FL.

This event will be held at the

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge is located at 1049 Julia Drive, Melbourne, FL.

