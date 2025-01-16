© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

An evening with Psychic Medium Jeffrey Wands to benefit Green Gables January 24, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published January 16, 2025 at 9:14 AM EST
Green Gables Benefits to Host Psychic Medium, Jeffrey Wands. He will "read" the audience Gallery style and hold a question and answer session.

In addition, he is a radio host and author, and his books will be available for purchase both before and during the performance.

In the past this event has always sold out. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door, if available.  Refreshments will be served during the brief intermission.

All proceeds benefit Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village, Inc., a nonprofit Living History Museum, an Education Center, and a place for Community Engagement, located in Melbourne, FL.
This event will be held at the

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge is located at  1049 Julia Drive, Melbourne, FL. 

Tickets

