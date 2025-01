This year the Masquerade Gala 2025 will be held on

Friday, February 28th

From 6pm -11pm

at the Grand Manor

1450 Sarno Rd. Melbourne, FL

The event includes:

* Dinner

* Cash Bar

* Dancing

* Live and Silent Auctions

Don't miss out on this grand event to support the renovation of Green Gables.

Cost $85 per person

or $640 per table of 8

Attire: Formal/Semi-Formal

Get Tickets Now