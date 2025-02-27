Indiafest Celebrates Indian Culture at Wickham Park March 8th & 9th 2025

Indiafest is the family festival that focuses on the cultural and culinary wonders of India returns to Wickham Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

“Indiafest is a symbol of cultural enrichment that is received with great enthusiasm,” said Yasmin Majeed, one of the organizers of the massive event. “Last year, we had over 10,000 attendees over the weekend.”

The country of India is so vast and vibrant that it is hard to do it justice during a weekend, yet Indiafest does a fantastic job in transporting the culture, history, geography and traditions to Brevard.

Making a good thing even better is that Indiafest is more than entertainment, for the 100 percent-volunteer-run event was created to also support charities here and worldwide.

“Because we are a volunteer organization, the money we raise goes directly to the causes we support,” Majeed said.

Chairperson Nina Gadodia brought the idea to Brevard more than two decades ago.

“When I first came to the United States in 1984, we lived in the Greater Detroit area, which had an international festival that featured different countries,” said Gadodia. “I loved the idea, and I knew when I settled down, I wanted to start something like it.”

When her family moved to Florida in 1990, Gadodia made good on her promise. She distilled the international festival idea into a celebration of the country of her birth.

“I wanted to do something that would help the people of Brevard to enjoy other cultures while at the same time giving back to the community,” she said.

The festival is unique because each year themes vary. “Each year we take a different aspect of India and present it in its entirety in our Discover India booth,” Gadodia said.

“Our youth booth conducts hands-on activities for youth, related to the subject. This year our theme is 'Zero to Infinity,' which will showcase India's contributions to the world in science, technology and math," she said. "To make this presentation educational and more fun, two major technology companies have shaken hands with us, Collins Aerospace and Lockheed Martin, and are sending some of their engineers to present some really exciting hands-on activities like flight simulators and paper circuit greeting cards."

Funds raised by this festival go back to building a stronger society by supporting charities.

“To date, we have raised and donated $1.4 million,” Gadodia said. “This year, we have chosen The Children's Hunger Project and Aging Matters, two organizations that take care of two of our community's weakest populations by ensuring they have food, a basic need.”

To date, charities near and far have benefitted from Indiafest, including Daily Bread, Serene Harbor, Candlelighters of Brevard, Habitat for Humanity, Shriners of Brevard, Crosswinds, Cancer Care Center, and the Sentinels of Freedom veterans’ retraining program. In 2012, a $100,000 endowment scholarship was awarded to Florida Tech to benefit Brevard students. The festival has also provided funds for hurricane victims throughout the years, for the Ruuska Village Orphanage in Haiti and for Manav Mandir, which aids in disaster recovery throughout the world.

Indiafest offers something for everyone, with all-day performances by local artists dancing to traditional folk, classical and modern Indian music. A fashion show is another highlight, as is the raffle for prizes such as a television. video games, dinner at a fine restaurant, movie tickets, a weekend at a resort, and more. Visit the cooking booth to observe and sample some of the recipes that will be demonstrated there. The grounds will be buzzing with vendors selling rich colorful garments, jewelry and arts and crafts. One can indulge in exotic henna designs while the aroma of the tantalizing flavors of an array of Indian cuisine will be offered, including samosas, pakoras, chicken tika masala, butter chicken, geera rice and naan.

By the end of the weekend of Indiafest, visitors will have enjoyed both a memorable meal and a better appreciation of the vibrancy of India.

“At Indiafest you will take back with you a part of India’s rich culture, be it arts and crafts, food, jewelry, music, dance or clothes,” Majeed added.

Where: Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, Sunday, March 10

Tickets: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12 and free for kids younger than 5

Website: indiafestbrevard.org