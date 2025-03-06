Marine Resources Council Launchs Low-Impact Living Education Campaign

You can contribute to a more sustainable future for the Indian River Lagoon region and make a difference through simple everyday lifestyle changes.

Florida’s stormwater rule was enacted in 1982 and has not changed in almost 40 years despite advances in knowledge and emerging technologies of stormwater management.

The antiquated conventional stormwater systems concentrate pollutants in minimal treatment areas that become nuisance retention ponds that generate more pollutants than they remove. Sadly, these conventional approaches have not protected the Lagoon from becoming federally impaired — we have witnessed a dying lagoon.

Protecting Water Quality With Low-Impact Development

Florida communities must reduce the amount of polluted stormwater entering coastal estuaries, especially the Indian River Lagoon. Low Impact Development (LID) and Green Infrastructure (GI) represent the most progressive trends in stormwater management to protect water quality and reduce flooding.

MRC’s Low Impact Development Conferences cover the full range of LID/GI tools, from comprehensive land-use planning and manual creation to engineered design and construction of green roofs, infiltration devices, cisterns, and bioretention areas. Experts share case studies demonstrating cost-effective means to set and meet pollution load reductions, recharge groundwater aquifers, and prevent flooding.