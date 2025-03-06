Recycle Brevard Committed to Making a Difference

Recycle Brevard, Inc. is an independent 501(c)3 Florida non-profit organization, 100% funded by sponsorships and donations, 100% run by volunteers.

Recycle Brevard, Inc. was born after learning in a landfill tour in March 2011 that Brevard County's recycling rate was about 30%.

Recycle Brevard is focused on reducing waste and promoting sustainable living through advocacy, action, and education.

Our Goals

To promote sustainable living and the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) in the community through educational programs that focus mainly on young children and their families and through various projects in partnership with local schools and organizations.

To engage more and more community members in practicing the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle), inspiring them to action through various programs and projects.

To participate and assist in various initiatives that contribute to building a more sustainable community.

To divert as much material as possible from landfills, reduce waste, and help the environment and less fortunate individuals whenever possible.

To educate as many people as we can about the importance of practicing the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle ) in preserving our natural resources and living a more sustainable life.

Our Mission

To empower people, schools, and organizations to help preserve the environment and build a healthy, harmonious, and sustainable community where there is no room for waste.

Get involved

Interests, passions, and talents are applied to make a daily difference.

The success of our efforts depends on the support from others. Be part of the solution!

If you enjoy volunteering and want to help with our mission, we are looking for volunteers who are PASSIONATE about promoting the 3Rs, assisting others, and helping the environment.

Since Recycle Brevard is 100% run by volunteers, we can always use extra help. We welcome your expertise and will work with your availability - no matter what it is.

We have opportunities in the organization's day-to-day operations, such as web specialist and marketing coordinator, as well as in specific tasks that may range from only a few hours to a few weeks of your time dedicated towards a project, program, or event.

Volunteers are crucial for our organization to be able to function and fulfill its mission.