Answers to Your Questions:

for the complete list Daily Bread Answers

1. When is Daily Bread closing, and why?

Daily Bread will discontinue services at our Fee Avenue campus at the end of the day on

Friday, May 9. Daily Bread had always planned to close when Providence Place opens in

2027, but the schedule has been accelerated due to intense pressure from neighbors and

the City of Melbourne. This decision has not been taken lightly and was agreed to because

there is a plan to ensure no gaps in service. In fact, the decision was made with the

intention of expanding our impact with a more holistic approach—one that includes mobile

outreach, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing.

2. What is Providence Place, and what is its purpose?

Providence Place is a permanent, deeply affordable multi-family apartment

community with on-site resident services and amenities, prioritized for individuals and

families facing homelessness in Melbourne. It is a locally-led, non-profit housing

initiative designed to provide long-term stability rather than temporary shelter. The project

addresses the critical shortage of affordable housing, reduces homelessness, and

contributes to community revitalization.

3. How will Daily Bread continue its commitment to our unhoused neighbors?

Daily Bread remains committed to our mission of ensuring that no one faces hunger or

homelessness alone and is focusing on the following strategies to guarantee there are no

gaps in service:

• Daily Bread’s case management team has already started the transition to housingfocused street outreach, where they will work to connect people directly to housing

solutions. These activities will occur throughout the week and during evening and

weekend hours.

• Daily Bread has established mobile access points and basic needs support services

that will rotate among community partner locations. Two mobile offices and a food

truck will make regular but infrequent visits to designated spots with our partners

Streetside Showers and Streetside Closets, which provide hot showers and clean

clothes. The schedule creates a consistent, trusted point of contact without

fostering dependency. The strategy ensures continued access to Continuum of Care

(CoC) housing services.

• An immediate housing program will utilize scattered-site housing units to

provide rapid access to stable housing for the most vulnerable.

• The Daily Bread warehouse will continue its activities by providing meals for our new

food truck, supporting community meals, and supplying food to 31 partner agencies

and food pantries.

4. What will happen to the Fee Avenue campus, and administrative staff and

activities?

Our Fee Avenue property will be sold as soon as possible, but our administrative offices will

remain there until then. Once the sale is finalized, the staff will move administrative offices

to South Brevard Sharing Center, a longtime partner who has graciously welcomed us.

While we will not provide direct services to unsheltered clients there, this will serve as the

home base for our outreach and case management teams. We will also support Sharing

Center activities, such as their food pantry.

5. How can volunteers remain active with Daily Bread?

As our mobile outreach activities ramp up, there will be opportunities at our outreach

locations and in the warehouse. We anticipate opportunities at the South Brevard Sharing

Center and look forward to communicating as they become available. If your church has

been serving in the dining hall, we encourage you to consider hosting a regular community

meal at the church. Please view this brief video to learn more about how we can support

this effort and assist in the coordination.

6. Where should I send gifts to Daily Bread?

Thank you for asking! Your gifts are more important than ever as we make this

transformation and increase our reach into the community. With your continued support,

Daily Bread’s 37-year legacy of caring for our most vulnerable will continue. Currently,

continue sending donations to 815 East Fee Ave., Melbourne, FL 32901. We will notify you

when there is a new address. You can also make gifts at www.dailybreadinc.org

7. Will Daily Bread still receive donations?

You can continue to bring your donations to our Fee Ave. campus. Clothes and hygiene

items will remain critical to our mobile outreach efforts. Once the property is sold, we will

redirect you to our warehouse.

8. Where will Providence Place be located?

Providence Place will be located on 3.27 acres at 850 S Apollo Blvd in Melbourne, on the

site of a former car dealership.