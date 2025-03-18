Florida Friendly Landscaping Seminar March 22nd 2025 at Melbourne Auditorium Free-Family-Friendly
Saturday, March 22 · 9am - 2pm EDT
Melbourne Auditorium625 East Hibiscus Boulevard Melbourne, FL 32901
Come join us for the 2025 Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Seminar with four presentations plus vendors! The speakers will be Kathy Hill, Indian River Lagoon Council; Tim & Anna, Native Butterfly Flowers "Habitat Gardening with Florida Natives"; Skip Healy with Change of Greenery "Shoreline Buffers: From the Lagoon to your HOA"; and Sally Scalera, UF/IFAS Extension Urban Horticulture Agent & Master Gardener Coordinator, "Upgrade Your Landscape to a FOODscape."
9:00-9:10 am - Lagoon Life Welcome
9:10 - 9:20 am - Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition - Craig Wallace
9:20 - 10:05 am - "Restoring the Indian River Lagoon Takes Everyone," Kathy Hill Indian River Lagoon Council
10:10 -10:55 am - "Upgrade Your Landscape to a FOODscape" Sally Scalera, UF/IFAS Extension Brevard County
10:55-11:25 am - BREAK
11:25-12:10 pm - "Habitat Gardening with Florida Natives" Tim and Anna Harrison, Native Butterfly Flowers
12:10-12:25 pm - BREAK
12:25-1:10 pm - "Shoreline Buffers: From the Lagoon to your HOA" Skip Healy, Change of Greenery
1:15 pm - Raffle Drawing
1:40 pm - Rain Barrel Workshop
Hope to see you there!
Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Seminar 2025 Free Tickets, Eventbrite