39th Pineappleman Triathlon June 1st, 2025 Calling all runners, sponsors and volunteers!

SAVE THE DATE June 1st,2025 Indian River Networks 39th Pineappleman Tri!

The Pineappleman Triathlon is the OLDEST USAT Triathlon in the State!

This is our 39th anniversary year, it uniquely offers beer and a full cooked breakfast for all participants.

You can also look forward to awesome pineapple awards, finisher medals for all.

With Triathlon, Aquabike and Duathlon to choose from, there is an event for everyone!

Race Day Schedule

Event date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Location: Ryckman Park, Melbourne Beach, Florida

(Map)

Event start: 7:00 am (Triathlon Start)

Register:

REGISTER NOW!

Full Schedule

SATURDAY – May 31st, 2025

1:00-5:00 PM: Pre-Race Packet Pickup

Community Center Melbourne Beach

(Map)

507 Ocean Ave, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

SUNDAY – June 1st, 2025

5:00-6:30 AM: Packet Pickup (Arriving after 6:30 a.m. may cause you to miss the race)

5:00 AM: Transition Area (TA) Opens: Bike Number Attached and Body Marking required to enter Transition

5:00 AM: Body marking in front of Historic Ryckman House next to TA

6:25 AM: Sunrise

6:40 AM: Transition Closes / Final Call for participants to go to Pier end

6:45 AM: Pre-Race Meeting on Pier

6:55 AM: National Anthem at Pier end

7:00 AM: Race Starts

9:00 AM: Awards Ceremony (Approx. Time)

Breakfast, Prizes & Giveaways begin when all Racers have finished

TRIATHLON COURSE

🏊🏼SWIMSWIM: 0.25-mile Rectangle course around the historic Melbourne Beach Pier in the Indian River Lagoon.🚴🏼‍♀️BIKEBIKE: 12 miles Out and back loop; includes a 4-mile straight-away alongside a string of ocean side parks and wildlife preserves south on A1A – long, straight, flat, and fast.🏃🏼‍♀️‍➡️RUNRUN: 3.1 miles (5K) Loop through peaceful residential beach-side neighborhoods with water available at miles 1 and 2

DUATHLON COURSE

🏃🏼‍♀️‍➡️RUNRUN #1: 2 miles out and back with the turnaround at the water station. The start is simultaneous with the first swim wave.

🚴🏼‍♀️BIKEBIKE: 12 miles Out and back loop; includes a 4-mile straight-away alongside a string of ocean side parks and wildlife preserves south on A1A – long, straight, flat, and fast.

🏃🏼‍♀️‍➡️RUNRUN #2: 3.1 miles (5K) Loop through peaceful residential beach-side neighborhoods with water available at miles 1 and 2.

AQUABIKE COURSE

🏊🏼SWIMSWIM: 0.25-mile Rectangle course around the historic Melbourne Beach Pier in the Indian River Lagoon.

🚴🏼‍♀️BIKEBIKE: 12 miles Out and back loop; includes a 4-mile straight-away alongside a string of ocean side parks and wildlife preserves south on A1A – long, straight, flat, and fast. Your Time STOPS at the Transition Entrance

🍍Awards 🍍

FINISHER MEDAL to ALL FINISHERS!

TRIATHLON: Top Overall First Place Finishers Male / FemaleTop Overall Masters (40 and up) Male / FemaleAwards 3 deep in 5 year Age Groups (14 & under thru 85 & up), Clydesdale (Men 220+lbs), Athena (Women 165+ lbs), Physically Challenged, Military/LEO/PSO, Novice (Sprint Only), Fat Tire, and Relay Teams.

DUATHLON: Awards for Top 3 Male & Female Duathletes (No Age Groups)

AQUABIKE: Awards for Top 3 Male & Female AquaBike (No Age Groups)

