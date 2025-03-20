Surfrider Space Coast Hosts a Park Clean Up March 22, 2025

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network.

Surfrider has long advocated for banning smoking on beaches and parks. Under the new Florida law (HB105 Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities), counties and municipalities are authorized to restrict smoking within the boundaries of public beaches and parks.

Surfrider’s Space Coast chapter supports local municipal efforts to enact smoking bans to help reduce cigarette butt litter and prevent its harmful effects to our marine life and waters. We are reaching out to our local municipalities to influence their decisions for passing an ordinance.

The Blue Water Task Force (BWTF) is a collaborative program that provides critical, year-round water quality information at ocean and intracoastal recreational locations to protect public health at the beaches. Our chapter along with Marine Resources Council (MRC) tests for bacteria levels to raise awareness of our local pollution problems and to bring together communities to implement solutions.

Be Part, Take Action, and Help Our Beaches and Ocean!

Our volunteers are the lifeblood of the Surfrider Foundation, and collectivity effect change at the local, state, and national levels. By volunteering, you are helping to tackle the many issues that face our ocean, waves and beaches. Whether you want to participate in a program activity, man our tent during an event to educate others, attend a chapter meeting, we welcome your support in meeting our goals. Our beaches are for everyone, and they need you!

