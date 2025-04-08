HfH Supportive Housing provides affordable, housing solutions and supportive services for Veterans, individuals, and families

About HfH Supportive Housing

Our programs for the homeless and low income residents of Brevard give back to the community in many ways – by helping individuals and families attain and maintain a productive life; by providing disadvantaged children with the opportunity to grow and learn in a stable, nourishing environment; by providing housing for the elderly, mentally and physically disabled who would otherwise have nowhere to go; and by rehabilitation of neighborhood slums into attractive, affordable homes. These services help to eliminate housing instability, self-medication/drug and alcohol addictions, which will reduce hospitalization, associated criminal activity and incarceration, saving Brevard thousands of tax dollars.

Mission

To increase and provide affordable, accessible, and quality housing solutions and supportive services that promote self-sufficiency and independence for Veterans, individuals, and families experiencing housing instability and homelessness.