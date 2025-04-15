Derek Gores hosts Create Your World Summer Art Camp June thru August 2025
SUMMER ART CAMP Registration is LIVE!
Our 5th big year!
7 weeks to choose from! AM, PM or all day!
Top-notch art instructors!
Pre-K to teens!
Produced by @derekgores and @derekgoresgallery !
Not cookie-cutter art - introduction to skills, materials, and tons of individual imagination.
New location! This year, we are thrilled to announce that we will explore the inspiring classrooms and lush campus of the @verdiecoschool in the Eau Gallie Arts District. (Just a couple blocks north of our past camps). We look forward to even more immersive art and an extra nature boost!
REGISTRATION and all the info:::
https://derekgores.com/create-your-world-summer-art-camp/
See you soon!