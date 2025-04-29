Brevard Ballet Youth Company presents Cinderella May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 6:00PM Buy Tickets

Event Details

This enchanting production of Cinderella will feature the extraordinary talents of Alexey Minkin, a renowned professional dancer from Russia, performing alongside the gifted dancers of Brevard Ballet Academy. Together, they will bring this timeless fairy tale to life, set to Sergei Prokofiev's iconic score. Brevard Ballet Youth Company (BBYC) has established itself as a leading force in Central Florida's performing arts scene, captivating audiences with productions such as Swan Lake, the Nutcracker Ballet, My Christmas Dream, and now Cinderella. Known for its excellence and commitment to the community, BBYC has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, earning its place as a top ballet company in the region.