University of Florida/IFAS Extension experts offer Master Gardener Training in Brevard

Master Gardener Program

Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by University of Florida/IFAS Extension experts.

In Brevard County, approximately 175 active Master Gardeners help us by answering gardening and landscaping questions by telephone, email, and in person at our many plant clinics.

Master Gardeners also assist with special events, grant funded research, developing and maintaining our teaching garden, conducting on-site visits for the My Brevard Yard Program, and many more projects.

The ultimate end to the educational outreach efforts of the Florida Master Gardener Program is to extend the vision of the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, all the while protecting and sustaining natural resources and environmental systems, enhancing the development of human resources, and improving the quality of human life through the development of knowledge in agricultural, human and natural resources and making that knowledge accessible. Learn more at: The Florida Master Gardener Program.

Become a Master Gardener!

The Master Gardener Training class is usually held January through March on eleven consecutive Wednesdays from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM at the Extension office. We are now offering classes on Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The class fee is $250. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, email Brevard-mg1@ifas.ufl.edu or call (321) 633-1702 and select option 2 (weekdays 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM). Please specify if you are interested in the Wednesday or Saturday class.