League of Women Voters Host a Candidate Froum Sunday May 18th, 2025 6 pm at Eastern Florida State

May 18, 2025

CANDIDATE FORUM for General Special Election State Senator and State Representative

Our League, with Eastern Florida State College will be hosting a professional Forum for the 4 candidates in these races May 18 @ 6 PM in the beautiful Conference Room in the Melbourne Campus Student Union Building on Wickham Rd. PLEASE COME WITH A FRIEND! to observe and maybe ask some questions to the important LOCAL candidates! Wear business casual clothing, and we can help fill the room.