Helping Hands Event hosted by Angels Bridging Gaps, Brevard Autism Coalition and One Voice Florida
- When: Saturday, August 2, 2025, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Location: 625 E Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901
- Cost: FREE
Conference w/nonprofits, partners, guest speakers, panel discussions, and more.
We will also have a kids' area for those who need to unwind.
- Website: www.facebook.com
- Contact Name: 631-807-2974
- Contact Email: ABGworks1@gmail.com
Welcome to the 2025 One Voice Helping Hands Conference
The conference is meant to bring Floridians of all ages and types of disabilities together for a day of friendship, information, resources, training, networking, open panel discussions, workshops, and breakout sessions covering various topics from legislation to mental health, age-specific concerns, ministry help, and more. This year's keynote speakers are JJ Holmes and TBA
There will be vendors, including DME, specialized services, exhibitors, sponsors, non-profit resource partners, junior entrepreneurs, and more, all under one roof. There will also be a respite area for kids.