Helping Hands Event hosted by Angels Bridging Gaps, Brevard Autism Coalition and One Voice Florida

Helping Hands Conference

When: Saturday, August 2, 2025, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm



Saturday, August 2, 2025, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm Location: 625 E Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901

625 E Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Cost: FREE

Conference w/nonprofits, partners, guest speakers, panel discussions, and more.

We will also have a kids' area for those who need to unwind.

Welcome to the 2025 One Voice Helping Hands Conference

The conference is meant to bring Floridians of all ages and types of disabilities together for a day of friendship, information, resources, training, networking, open panel discussions, workshops, and breakout sessions covering various topics from legislation to mental health, age-specific concerns, ministry help, and more. This year's keynote speakers are JJ Holmes and TBA

There will be vendors, including DME, specialized services, exhibitors, sponsors, non-profit resource partners, junior entrepreneurs, and more, all under one roof. There will also be a respite area for kids.

Angels Building Gaps

Brevard Autism Coalition

Child and Family Consultants