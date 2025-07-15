THE CENTRAL FLORIDA ANIMAL RESERVE GOES WILD AT VINTAGE VINO JULY 25th 2025!
Ways To Subscribe
The Central Florida Animal Reserve (CFAR) is a big cat and wildlife sanctuary housing lions, tigers, leopards, and cougars. We are building a platform to address the challenges of big cats in the future, and provide value to society today. We engage the world of the big cats through our mottos:
COMPASSION. CONSERVATION. COMMITMENT.
This non-profit facility serves big cats that would otherwise not have a home. We are on a mission to preserve these magnificent animals and to act as stewards for their care and well being. At CFAR, when it comes to big cats, it’s about vision.