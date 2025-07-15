THE CENTRAL FLORIDA ANIMAL RESERVE GOES WILD AT VINTAGE VINO JULY 25th 2025!

The Central Florida Animal Reserve (CFAR) is a big cat and wildlife sanctuary housing lions, tigers, leopards, and cougars. We are building a platform to address the challenges of big cats in the future, and provide value to society today. We engage the world of the big cats through our mottos:

COMPASSION. CONSERVATION. COMMITMENT.

This non-profit facility serves big cats that would otherwise not have a home. We are on a mission to preserve these magnificent animals and to act as stewards for their care and well being. At CFAR, when it comes to big cats, it’s about vision.

Central Florida Animal Reserve

