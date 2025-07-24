Daily Bread Transitions to Providence Connects

THIS JUST IN: Daily Bread is becoming Providence Connects! Since 1988, Daily Bread has been a lifeline for people facing hunger and homelessness in Brevard County. What started as a humble effort to serve hot meals has grown into a powerful movement—one rooted in compassion, dignity, and the unwavering belief that no one should have to struggle alone. Over the decades, we have listened to our community, adapted to its needs, and expanded our services to meet the growing challenges facing our neighbors. Today, that growth has brought us to a pivotal moment in our story. It’s time for a name that reflects the full scope of who we are and what we do. We are proud to announce that Daily Bread is becoming Providence Connects. Why Providence Connects? Because connection is at the heart of everything we do. We connect people to food, to vital services, to housing—and most importantly—to hope. Our new name honors both where we’ve been and where we’re going, ensuring that our mission is clear to all we serve and those who support us in continuing the legacy of Daily Bread.