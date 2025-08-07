© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Hey Blue Hosts 2nd Annual Sixth Man Tournament October 11, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published August 7, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT
Event Details-
October 11, 2025 | 10AM – 3PM- Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, FL- Basketball clinic by Dr. Jumaine JonesOpen Gym

Sessions
8/10: Cocoa - Joe Lee Smith Center (1PM-4PM)8/24: 

Palm Bay - Tony Rosa Community Center (9AM - 12PM)8/17: 

Melbourne – Eau Gallie Civic Center (1PM–4PM)9/7: 

Satellite Beach – Rec Center (5PM–9PM)9/7: 

Titusville - YMCA (12PM-3PM)Tournament

Details6 teams with 6 players per teamTeams include police and community membersBracket-style competition formatEnjoy food trucks with live music, games, and fun activities!

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
