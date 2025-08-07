Hey Blue Hosts 2nd Annual Sixth Man Tournament October 11, 2025
Event Details-
October 11, 2025 | 10AM – 3PM- Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, FL- Basketball clinic by Dr. Jumaine JonesOpen Gym
Sessions
8/10: Cocoa - Joe Lee Smith Center (1PM-4PM)8/24:
Palm Bay - Tony Rosa Community Center (9AM - 12PM)8/17:
Melbourne – Eau Gallie Civic Center (1PM–4PM)9/7:
Satellite Beach – Rec Center (5PM–9PM)9/7:
Titusville - YMCA (12PM-3PM)Tournament
Details6 teams with 6 players per teamTeams include police and community membersBracket-style competition formatEnjoy food trucks with live music, games, and fun activities!