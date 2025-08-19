Sunday Sampler East Presents Fluttermill Trio with Sharon Osuna September 7, 2025

Lon and Lis Williamson, along with master fiddler Sue Tice are The Fluttermill Trio.

They’ve been performing together for several years. Lon and Lis Williamson, musical and life partners for over 45 years, are well known around the Sunshine State for their artistry as a duo, blending eloquent harmonies with accomplished musicianship.

Sue originally hails from the great state of Maryland and is an in-demand multi-instrumentalist around the region.

Fluttermill’s dynamic repertoire of original, old-time, jazz, swing, and bluegrass tunes will bring you a show that you're not likely to soon forget!

Opening for Fluttermill is our own Sharon Osuna.

The Will McLean FoundationEstablished in 1990, the Will McLean Foundation is a non-profit organization whose goals are to:

Provide for research, education, performance and training to promote understanding and appreciation of the works of Will McLean and of other Florida artists



Provide facilities, programs and educational materials to promote involvement in the artistic and educational fields - especially those of Florida folk arts.

Provide scholarships, grants and sponsorships to encourage artistic production

The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee consist of volunteers who labor tirelessly, donating hundreds of hours every year to fulfill McLean’s dream of passing on the history of Florida to the next generation.

Consider joining the foundation to help support its ongoing mission. Click here to join the foundation