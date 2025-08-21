© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Coastal Connection

Waterway Warriors Celebrates SR 528 Ribbon Cutting & Clean up October 11, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published August 21, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT
Mark your calendars for the Ribbon Cutting event at 528 on October 11, 2025!

Our purpose is simple... to protect and preserve our waterways by preventing and removing trash BEFORE it gets into the water.

We achieve this by educating, inspiring, and empowering the community to take action to remove the trash, and helping them fully understand the devastating impact it has on our precious aquatic and land ecosystems. Learn more and get involved.

Coastal Connection
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
