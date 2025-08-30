Master Gardeners Celebrate Butterfly Appreciation Day September 3, 2025

Mark your calendars for the Butterfly Appreciation Day on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 10am-12pm.

The event will be held at UF/IFAS Brevard County Extension, 3695 Lake Dr, Cocoa, FL. This special event is co-hosted by Merritt Island Wildlife Association and Brevard Discovery Garden.

You'll learn about creating a pollinator habitat and essential butterfly species in the comfort of an air-conditioned auditorium.

Following the presentations, participants will visit the Brevard Discovery Garden for a guided walk to look for butterflies, caterpillars, and chrysalis. During the garden walk you'll use your newfound knowledge to identify pollinators on both host and nectar plants!

Go to Eventbrite to make sure we have a seat reserved for you! https://www.eventbrite.com/.../butterfly-appreciation-day...