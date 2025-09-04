League of Women Voters presents a Luncheon; Politics, Religion and Society, September 13th, 2025
LWVSC Politics, Religion, and Society Luncheon
Date and Time
Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:30 AM until 2:30 PM
Location
Suntree Country Club
300 Country Club Dr.
Melbourne, FL 32940
Diane Conaway(s)
Diane Conaway
(440) 665-4782 (p)
Category
Public Forums
Registration Info
Registration is required before Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 12:00 AM
Payment In Full In Advance Only
About this event
Enjoy a hot lunch buffet at Suntree Country Club and engage in a lively discussion with our panelists representing the Christian, Jewish, and Buddhist religions. Our moderator will be Dr. Terri Fine, PhD, Professor Emerita of Political Science, UCF.