© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

League of Women Voters presents a Luncheon; Politics, Religion and Society, September 13th, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published September 4, 2025 at 8:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

LWVSC Politics, Religion, and Society Luncheon

Date and Time

Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:30 AM until 2:30 PM

Location

Suntree Country Club
300 Country Club Dr.
Melbourne, FL 32940
USA

Register Now

Diane Conaway(s)

Diane Conaway
(440) 665-4782 (p)

Category

Public Forums

Registration Info

Registration is required before Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 12:00 AM
Payment In Full In Advance Only

About this event

Enjoy a hot lunch buffet at Suntree Country Club and engage in a lively discussion with our panelists representing the Christian, Jewish, and Buddhist religions.  Our moderator will be Dr. Terri Fine, PhD, Professor Emerita of Political Science, UCF.

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright