League of Women Voters presents a Luncheon; Politics, Religion and Society, September 13th, 2025

LWVSC Politics, Religion, and Society Luncheon

Date and Time

Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:30 AM until 2:30 PM

Location

Suntree Country Club

300 Country Club Dr.

Melbourne, FL 32940

Enjoy a hot lunch buffet at Suntree Country Club and engage in a lively discussion with our panelists representing the Christian, Jewish, and Buddhist religions. Our moderator will be Dr. Terri Fine, PhD, Professor Emerita of Political Science, UCF.