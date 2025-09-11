Space Coast Pride Gay-la! September 20, 2025
As if you'd miss the most fabulous night of the year! Join us for the Space Coast Pride Clueless-themed Fundraising Gay-la. Slip into your most Cher-worthy ensemble and prepare for a night where the Grazing Board will be in full glam, the vibes are hella gay, and giving back to our LGBTQIA+ community is totally in style!
This ain't a high school dance - it's a full-on fundraiser with style, sass, and heart.
General Admission - $75 6pm -10pm
Includes event entry, heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, drag performances, raffle baskets, and a 90's-themed DJ spinning throwback jams. Plus dancing, duh! Oh, and a full cash bar to keep the party flowing.
VIP - $100 5pm - 10pm
You totally deserve the royal "Very Iconic Person" treatment. VIP includes early entry, 2 drink tickets, VIP exclusive hors d'oeuvres, a VIP Swag bag, and all of the fab perks of general admission.
Sit with your Crew! Reserved Seating
- Half Table Reserved Seating (includes 4 VIP tickets): $400
- Whole Table Reserved Seating (includes 8 VIP tickets); $800
Tables come with VIP perks AND premium reserved seating, so you and your babes can party Beverly Hills-style all night long.
SPONSORSHIP LEVELS - Because Giving Back is Totally in Style
Want to support the LGBTQIA+ community and slay the gala scene? Then grab a sponsorship and show everyone you're not just a total Betty — you're an icon. Each level comes with perks that are so fetch!
As If! Icon Level – $1,500 (Valued at $2,145)
You're not just part of the event — you're the moment.
- Presenting Sponsor
- 8 VIP Tickets
- Prime Reserved Table
- Stage Recognition (because, duh, people need to see you)
- Logo on all printed & digital materials
- Premium Pride Swag for each guest
- Social Media Features that would make Cher's popularity meter explode
Because being this generous? It's like, totally major.
Beverly Hills Royalty – $700 (Valued at $804)
You’ve got status, taste, and heart — and now a table to match.
- 4 VIP Tickets
- Reserved Seats in a Prime Spot
- Logo on all event materials
- Glam shout-out during the event (yes, your moment!)
You’re basically the Dionne of the evening. Serve that excellence.
Whatever, I'm Getting Cheese Fries – $300 (Valued at $399)
For those who support, serve, and still snack glamorously.
- 2 VIP Tickets
- Reserved Prime Seating
- Logo on digital materials
- A shout-out that'll give you full main character energy
Because even when you're lowkey, you’re still high-impact.
This Gay-la is, like, totally not a full-on Monet. It's going to be EVERYTHING!