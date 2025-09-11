© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Space Coast Pride Gay-la! September 20, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published September 11, 2025 at 11:17 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Space Coast Pride Gay-la September 20, 2025

As if you'd miss the most fabulous night of the year! Join us for the Space Coast Pride Clueless-themed Fundraising Gay-la. Slip into your most Cher-worthy ensemble and prepare for a night where the Grazing Board will be in full glam, the vibes are hella gay, and giving back to our LGBTQIA+ community is totally in style!

This ain't a high school dance - it's a full-on fundraiser with style, sass, and heart.

General Admission - $75 6pm -10pm

Includes event entry, heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, drag performances, raffle baskets, and a 90's-themed DJ spinning throwback jams. Plus dancing, duh! Oh, and a full cash bar to keep the party flowing.

VIP - $100 5pm - 10pm
You totally deserve the royal "Very Iconic Person" treatment. VIP includes early entry, 2 drink tickets, VIP exclusive hors d'oeuvres, a VIP Swag bag, and all of the fab perks of general admission.

Sit with your Crew! Reserved Seating

  • Half Table Reserved Seating (includes 4 VIP tickets): $400
  • Whole Table Reserved Seating (includes 8 VIP tickets); $800

Tables come with VIP perks AND premium reserved seating, so you and your babes can party Beverly Hills-style all night long.

SPONSORSHIP LEVELS - Because Giving Back is Totally in Style

Want to support the LGBTQIA+ community and slay the gala scene? Then grab a sponsorship and show everyone you're not just a total Betty — you're an icon. Each level comes with perks that are so fetch!

As If! Icon Level – $1,500 (Valued at $2,145)
You're not just part of the event — you're the moment.

  • Presenting Sponsor
  • 8 VIP Tickets
  • Prime Reserved Table
  • Stage Recognition (because, duh, people need to see you)
  • Logo on all printed & digital materials
  • Premium Pride Swag for each guest
  • Social Media Features that would make Cher's popularity meter explode

Because being this generous? It's like, totally major.

Beverly Hills Royalty – $700 (Valued at $804)
You’ve got status, taste, and heart — and now a table to match.

  • 4 VIP Tickets
  • Reserved Seats in a Prime Spot
  • Logo on all event materials
  • Glam shout-out during the event (yes, your moment!)

You’re basically the Dionne of the evening. Serve that excellence.

Whatever, I'm Getting Cheese Fries – $300 (Valued at $399)
For those who support, serve, and still snack glamorously.

  • 2 VIP Tickets
  • Reserved Prime Seating
  • Logo on digital materials
  • A shout-out that'll give you full main character energy

Because even when you're lowkey, you’re still high-impact.

This Gay-la is, like, totally not a full-on Monet. It's going to be EVERYTHING!

