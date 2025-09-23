Green Gables Presents the 6th Annual House on Foggy Bluff

Holiday Haunts Invade Foggy Bluff

Join us for our 6th Annual Foggy Bluff Haunted Trail event! This year, we are celebrating with twisted versions of your favorite celebrations with a Haunted Holidays theme. Bringing Krampus claws, haunted hearts and ghostly celebrations to life in horrifying detail. From cursed candy canes to haunted mistletoe, no holiday is safe.

Event Dates & Times:

Friday & Saturday nights - October 17 & 18, 24 & 25, and 31 &

Nov 1 - 7:30 to 10:00pm

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience filled with eerie vibes, haunting scenes, and plenty of jump scares! This is our most terrifying event yet, so parents should use discretion when bringing children to the night-time show.

But not to fear! We have something for the little ones too. Bring your kids to our "Not So Scary" Trick-or-Treat Walk-through:

Saturday October 18th and 25th from 5pm to 7pm

This event is perfect for young children who want to enjoy some Halloween fun without the frights.

PARKING AND CHECK-IN AT REFLECTIONS - North of Green Gables (1499 S Harbor City Blvd)

Buy Tickets Now

