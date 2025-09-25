Brevard Discovery Garden and the Master Gardeners Present Autumn in Bloom, October 11, 2025
Autumn in Bloom Festival at the Brevard Discovery Garden
By UF/IFAS Extension Brevard CountyFollow
Join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly day of plants, nature, education, and community!
Date and time Saturday, October 11 · 9am - 3pm EDT. Doors at 9am
LocationUF/IFAS Extension - Brevard County3695 Lake Drive Cocoa, FL 32926 Get directions
Highlights
- all ages
- In person
- Free parking
- Doors at 9:00 AM
About this event
Come join the Brevard County Master Gardeners in the Brevard Discovery Garden for a fun day!
Grab some amazing plants at the Brevard Discovery Garden Nursery Plant Sale and check out over 20+ Local Vendors! 🪴🌻🌷
- Unique plant and garden-related vendors
- Environmental and conservation talks
- Food trucks!
- Free Educational Presentations & Live Demonstrations
- Kids Zone featuring Fairy Hair, Glitter Tattoos & a visit from a Guinea Pig Rescue with adoptable pets!
Learn from local experts with engaging talks and demos throughout the day.
🛑 Space is limited for the educational talks, so sign up at the Festival Welcome Table when you arrive. (See the schedule and topic below)
🎟️Registration is FREE, but we ask that you RSVP on Eventbrite to help us with planning. Your registration helps us better prepare for a smooth and successful day for all attendees.