Brevard Discovery Garden and the Master Gardeners Present Autumn in Bloom, October 11, 2025

Autumn in Bloom Festival at the Brevard Discovery Garden

By UF/IFAS Extension Brevard CountyFollow

Join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly day of plants, nature, education, and community!

Date and time Saturday, October 11 · 9am - 3pm EDT. Doors at 9am

LocationUF/IFAS Extension - Brevard County3695 Lake Drive Cocoa, FL 32926 Get directions

Highlights



all ages

In person

Free parking

Doors at 9:00 AM

About this event

Home & Lifestyle • Home & Garden

Come join the Brevard County Master Gardeners in the Brevard Discovery Garden for a fun day!

Grab some amazing plants at the Brevard Discovery Garden Nursery Plant Sale and check out over 20+ Local Vendors! 🪴🌻🌷

Unique plant and garden-related vendors

Environmental and conservation talks

Food trucks!

Free Educational Presentations & Live Demonstrations

Kids Zone featuring Fairy Hair, Glitter Tattoos & a visit from a Guinea Pig Rescue with adoptable pets!

Learn from local experts with engaging talks and demos throughout the day.

🛑 Space is limited for the educational talks, so sign up at the Festival Welcome Table when you arrive. (See the schedule and topic below)

🎟️Registration is FREE, but we ask that you RSVP on Eventbrite to help us with planning. Your registration helps us better prepare for a smooth and successful day for all attendees.

Register