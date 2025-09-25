© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Brevard Discovery Garden and the Master Gardeners Present Autumn in Bloom, October 11, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Autumn in Bloom Festival at the Brevard Discovery Garden

By UF/IFAS Extension Brevard CountyFollow

Join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly day of plants, nature, education, and community!

Date and time Saturday, October 11 · 9am - 3pm EDT. Doors at 9am

LocationUF/IFAS Extension - Brevard County3695 Lake Drive Cocoa, FL 32926 Get directions

Highlights

  • all ages
  • In person
  • Free parking
  • Doors at 9:00 AM

About this event

Home & Lifestyle • Home & Garden
Come join the Brevard County Master Gardeners in the Brevard Discovery Garden for a fun day!

Grab some amazing plants at the Brevard Discovery Garden Nursery Plant Sale and check out over 20+ Local Vendors! 🪴🌻🌷

  • Unique plant and garden-related vendors
  • Environmental and conservation talks
  • Food trucks!
  • Free Educational Presentations & Live Demonstrations
  • Kids Zone featuring Fairy Hair, Glitter Tattoos & a visit from a Guinea Pig Rescue with adoptable pets!

Learn from local experts with engaging talks and demos throughout the day.

🛑 Space is limited for the educational talks, so sign up at the Festival Welcome Table when you arrive. (See the schedule and topic below)

🎟️Registration is FREE, but we ask that you RSVP on Eventbrite to help us with planning. Your registration helps us better prepare for a smooth and successful day for all attendees.

Register

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright