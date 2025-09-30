Our Lagoon, Our Legacy-The Brevard Indian River Coalition presents a straight talk event geared to anglers and their take on lagoon restoration. October 2nd 2025

OCTOBER 2 | Dixie Crossroads | Titusville

Celebrate the Traditions of Fishing and the Projects that Benefit the Wild Inhabitants of our Lagoon.

Hear about the projects and the progress being made to improve the Lagoon.

Ask your questions and learn about the restoration from the fishing perspective. Has fishing improved or declined in the Brevard County portion of the Indian River Lagoon since the restoration effort started in 2016? What more is needed to restore fishing to a sustainable level?

Join us for food and music and Straight Talk from experts.

Speakers

Chris Peterson serves as CEO of Hell’s Bay Boatworks, a leading supplier of flatwater skiffs that is located in Titusville. He is an ardent supporter of marine conservation An active fisherman, Chris serves on the St. Johns River Water Management District Board of Governors and is active with the Captains for Clean Water organization.

Dr. Aaron Adams is the Director of Science and Conservation at the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Senior Scientist at Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. He serves as a member on the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee which oversees lagoon restoration in Brevard County.

Jon Cave is an author, photographer and lecturer plus a USCG licensed guide. He has been a professional fly casting and fly tying instructor for more than 25 years. He is the founder of the longest established flyfishing school in the South. His credentials include a M.S. Degree in Natural Resources with a special concentration on fisheries.

These speakers have been asked to share their observations and opinions regarding the restoration of the Indian River lagoon and other Florida water bodies, specifically the impact on fishing. Following the presentations, the speakers will serve as a panel to answer questions from the audience.

SCHEDULE (tentative/subject to change):

Paul & Kay Garfinkel

5:30 pm Buffet & Musical Kick Off by Paul & Kay Garfinkel of the Ashley Gang

6:15 pm Special Guest Introductions & Sponsor Acknowledgements

6:20 pm Program: Celebrating Fishing & Lagoon Restoration**

Visit Exhibitors 5:30–7:00 pm

Reservations