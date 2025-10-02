SCPA Presents All Politics is Local – VOTE This is What Democracy Looks Like! October 2, 2025

All Politics is Local – VOTE

This is What Democracy Looks Like!

October 2, 2025 / 6:30 PM

Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84621949865?pwd=qLwBgKYwl48bHaaU4V7fsZbcpTKf3q.1

Meeting ID:846 2194 9865

Passcode: 286423

The next election will be here before you know it. In Florida, our next local municipal elections will take place on November 4, 2025, which is right around the corner. That’s why we want to visit the latest issues relating to the ease and accessibility of voting in Florida and to understand what is happening in our own backyard.

Local voting is just as important as national voting and we must respect the process of voting for local individuals and offices. Local elections shape our daily lives. Whether concerning our neighborhood schools or the roads on which we drive, the leaders we elect locally make decisions that deeply impact our communities. That’s why voting in local elections is one of the most powerful ways to make a difference. It is the basic foundation of our governance.

The League of Women Voters and the Space Coast Progressive Alliance, both nonpartisan organizations, have joined together to present a meeting that addresses just these things.

We are pleased to have two outstanding speakers for this October 2nd ‘First Thursday’ ZOOM program. Both are experts in the voting arena. Join us and learn what they have to say about voting in Brevard.

Brad Ashwell

AVL Florida State Director

Brad Ashwell is the Florida State Director for All Voting is Local. He has more than 20 years of state and federal legislative experience with nonprofit advocacy groups working to improve election administration systems and voter access.

Immediately prior to joining All Voting, Brad worked as a research associate with Integrity Florida. He has also worked as the legislative director for the Florida Alliance for Consumer Protection, state policy director for the State Voices Florida Civic Engagement Table, and state director at Florida Public Interest Research Group.

A Brevard native, he graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary social science.

All Voting is Local (“AVL”) is a nonpartisan organization that fights on the ground in eight states for free and fair elections. One of those states is Florida. In a moment of unprecedented threat to our democracy, All Voting advocates for state and local officials to create policies and practices that ensure the American people choose their leaders, not the other way around.

All Voting works year-round with their partners to prevent partisan interference in our elections, advance fair and inclusive rules on voter registration, and remove barriers that make it more difficult for people to vote – particularly for Black, Brown, Native American, and other historically marginalized communities.

In 2025, All Voting launched its Pro-Voter Agenda—a long-term affirmative vision for voting that calls on state and local election officials to use the broad authority they already have to expand access to the ballot.

Tim Bobanic

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections

Tim Bobanic was appointed as the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections by Governor Ron DeSantis on October 1, 2022 and was subsequently elected to serve the voters of Brevard County as Supervisor of Elections in 2024. Tim served as the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for almost 10 years prior to his appointment. Previously, he served for 4 years as the Director of Information Technology for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

Tim is a Master Florida Certified Election Professional who has overseen 36 elections throughout his career in elections. During Florida’s first statewide recount since 2000, in 2018, Tim oversaw the recounting of over 284,000 ballots. Not only did Brevard complete all four recounts within the statutory deadline, but it was also recognized as the only county of the 20 largest counties in Florida whose recount ballot totals matched perfectly with the original ballot totals.

A lifelong Floridian, Tim attended the University of South Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems. Tim has been married for 27 years, and they are the proud parents of a son who is currently attending the University of South Florida.