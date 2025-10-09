Celebrate Our Lagoon on Indian River Lagoon Day October 18, 2025

Indian River Lagoon Day

Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

The City of Melbourne, the City of West Melbourne, the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department, Lagoon Life and the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program invite you to join us for Indian River Lagoon Day, a fun-filled day focused on celebrating the importance of the Indian River Lagoon and the world around us. The event will take place on Saturday, October 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Front Street Park, 2210 Front Street, Melbourne. Admission is free.

Environmental exhibitors will be present to showcase a variety of restoration projects, educational efforts, available citizen-science projects and volunteer activities. Food trucks, live music by Miranda Realino, arts and craft vendors, a bounce house, games and other activities for children will also be available. There will be a raffle at 12 p.m. and another one at 1:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available at the City of Melbourne’s welcome booth and at each vendor table. Interactions and questions with the vendor tables will earn you 1 ticket. You must be present to win a prize.

A Hook Kids on Fishing clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for kids 5 – 15 years old. Advance registration is required. For details, go to the Anglers for Conservation website.

For gardeners, a rain barrel workshop will be held from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants will be able to learn and take home a free rain barrel. Only 30 are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register on Eventbrite. If there are any open slots, registration will also be conducted at the festival that morning.

We’d like to give a big shoutout to Custom Tintz for helping to sponsor the stage this year.

Front Street Park, 2210 Front Street, 32901