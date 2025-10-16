Conradina Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society Landscaping with Florida Natives Tour Sunday, November 9, 2025

Conradina Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM EST

Please come join us for the 16th Annual Landscaping with Florida Natives Tour to observe and explore wonderful native plant landscapes at a variety of locations. This year there is an emphasis on homes in south Melbourne and Palm Bay and one public space for you to tour and learn about Florida native plants. The tour is a fabulous look at what homeowners have done using native plants in different situations.

Native plants are important to preserve our wildlife, pollinators and local heritage as well as requiring much less maintenance, water, and fertilizer, which benefits our local environment and the Indian River Lagoon. Please come see how easy it is to use native plants and help make a difference in your yard!

Conradina is the local chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. Please check out our landscape tour website at Conradina Chapter FNPS | Native Plant Garden Tour (brevardlandscapetour.org) Also, if you can help us out on social media, our sites are:

· Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ConradinaChapterFNPS

· Instagram https://www.instagram.com/conradinachapterfnps