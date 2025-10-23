© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Make a Green Noise Environmental Justice Forum Saturday October 25th, 2025 Evans Library at FL Tech

By Terri Wright
Published October 23, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT
Make a Green Noise:
Charette Part 2 - Charging Ahead
Shaping the Future of Resilient Communities in South Melbourne

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Evans Library, Florida Institute of Technology

Breakfast & Lunch Provided | Networking Opportunities | Interactive Design Session

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Our MAKE A GREEN NOISE Environmental Justice Forums bring together residents, community leaders, nonprofits, academic professionals, and policymakers to engage, educate, and mobilize around environmental and public health issues. By combining expertise with lived experience, we help communities understand local environmental challenges and design practical, just, and resilient solutions. These are hosted in South Melbourne twice annually, once in March and once in October, in partnership with NAACP South Brevard Branch.

More Info & to register

Coastal Connection
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright