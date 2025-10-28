The 17th Annual Native Rhythms Festival will take place from November 14 to 16, 2025, at Wickham Park

The 17th Annual Native Rhythms Festival will take place at Wickham Park Melbourne on Friday, November 14th Through Sunday, November 16th.

This three day event is free of admission open to all people in celebration and honoring of Native American Heritage Month.

Performances daily on stage featuring many award-winning artists, dancers, and drummers.

Over 50 vendors/craftspeople will demonstrate and sell their artwork in a village setting. Educational exhibits with cultural programs take place daily. Workshops on a variety of topics are offered, and contests featuring Flute Players, Flute Makers, and Artists will be conducted.

Our Veterans are honored with special programs.

The Indian River Flute Circle and Native Heritage Gathering, Inc. proudly present the seventeenth annual gathering of the Native Rhythms Festival. This three day festival during Native American Heritage Month honors the culture of the indigenous peoples of the Americas through music, and especially the music of the Native American Flute.