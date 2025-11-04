The THOUSAND ISLANDS FEST is November 8, 2025 from 11am - 5pm at the Cocoa Beach Pool Pavilion. Free Family Friendly event

Join the Friends of the Thousand Islands in celebrating Cocoa Beach’s amazing Thousand Islands and our Indian River Lagoon!

This is a family-friendly kid event!

Learn how various local non-profit organizations and local and state agencies are restoring and preserving our precious lagoon.

We have 22 organizations representing most of the work that is being done, both on the ground restoration and public involvement and education.

Florida Wildlife Hospital will feature some of their wildlife ambassadors, and FIT will showcase their electron microscope, revealing what’s in a drop of water.

This is an ocean/lagoon-friendly plastic-free event with great food trucks and soft serve ice cream! Beer and wine will be available.

We have two waterway, pontoon boat tours and four kayak tours throughout the event day - adults $10 and kids $5.

The pontoon boat tours will have a local ecologist tell ecological and historical stories of the lagoon.

We will also have a demonstration of Kayak safety in the water to watch, including safety maneuvers and Eskimo rolls.

An hour long speaker session with a panel Q & A thereafter.

There will be kid activities throughout the day!

Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition/BIRLC, Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program/EEL Program, FDEP Aquatic Preserve, One Lagoon, Clam Restoration Project, Brevard Zoo, FIT

City of Cape Canaveral, City of Cocoa Beach, St Johns River Water Management District/SJRWMD,

Marine Resources Council/MRC,

ORCA, Merritt Island Wildlife Association/MIWA, Space Coast Surfrider, FL Wildlife Hospital, Roosevelt and Freedom 7 Elementary,

Cocoa Beach Jr/Sr High School, Florida Master Naturalist, Keep Brevard Beautiful/KBB, Brevard County SOURL Lagoon Loyal, Space Coast Geocache,

Citizens Climate Lobby

