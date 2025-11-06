The Melbourne Chamber Music Society Presnets their 25-26 Season

We are thrilled to announce our 2025-2026 International Concert Series!

The season opens November 7th with one of chamber music's pre-eminent and longest continuously active ensembles, The Dorian Wind Quintet. The Dorian made history in 1981 as they were the first wind quintet to perform in Carnegie Hall.

December 5th arrives with a return performance by the piano virtuoso Benjamin Grosvenor. We are thrilled to present a solo piano recital from a pianist who Gramophone has called one of the top 50 pianists ever on record.

Continuing with the piano-centric theme, we will welcome the Chicago Piano Quartet to the stage on January 9th and the Zimbalist Piano Trio on January 30th, two chamber ensembles reflecting the best in American chamber music.

Our series will continue with two String Quartets. The March 6th concert will feature the young Leonkoro Quartet from Germany, recognized as one of the most promising new ensembles captivating the chamber music world.

Our season will conclude with the Miro String Quartet on April 17th. In their 25 years of performing, this legendary ensemble has become one of the most cherished and celebrated in the world.

You will not want to miss this outstanding 6-concert season!

The season ticket price is $160. Individual performances tickets are $40. Students $10.

These incredible season ticket prices are made possible by the many generous donations we receive.

Thank you for each and every one!

Our Mission:

To bring internationally renowned chamber music ensembles to Melbourne Chamber Music Society audiences. MCMS is a not-for-profit 501 (C3) organization.

Facebook: Visit our Facebook page for the most up to date information regarding upcoming concerts as well as additional links to performances of ensembles on our series.

Performance Venue:

Our concerts are enjoyed in St. Marks United Methodist Church, 2030 N. A1A in Indialantic, FL. The church is an intimate setting with superb acoustics. Each concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours.

Questions? Call us! (321) 213-5100