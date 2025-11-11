Free Theatre of Brevard Presents Looking Over the President's Shoulder by James Still. November 14th-22nd 2025

Looking Over the President's Shoulder, a one-man play about Alonzo Fields, who took a "temporary" job at the White House and ended up becoming the Chief Butler.

Fields served four presidents and their families. During his twenty-one years there, he had a front row seat to history, serving such notables as Winston Churchill, Marian Anderson, Errol Flynn, as well as English royalty.

The play is based upon his personal papers, interviews, and diaries.

Performances are at Eastminster Presbyterian Church at 8:00 on November 14th, at 2:00 and 8:00 on November 15th, and at 2:00 on November 22nd. The church is located at 106 N. Riverside Drive, Indialantic, Florida.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

More info Facebook