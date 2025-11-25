Museums of Brevard host the 6th annual Holiday Tour of Historic Homes in December

The Museums of Brevard is a nonprofit collection of 22 Brevard museums.

The money raised from the tours is divided among the participating museums and is used for our historic preservation efforts.

This is our 6th Annual Museums of Brevard Holiday Tour of Historic Homes, featuring:

Pritchard House, Titusville

Cape Canaveral Lighthouse,

Sams House, Merritt Island

Field Manor Homestead,

Lawndale House,

Historic Rossetter House Museum and Garden,

Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village,

Bensen House, Grant

The architectural styles of the homes vary, from Florida vernacular, to Queen Anne style. The house museums are decorated for the holidays to reflect each home’s history. Celebrating the cultural heritage of Brevard with locals and those visiting Brevard County is our goal.

This year’s tours will be held December 5th-7th, December 12th -14th , and December 19th – 21st.

Each $40 ticket gains you entry to 4 of 8 museums.

If you would like to visit additional participating museums, an entry fee may be required.

The tours begin at 10 AM, with the last tour at 2 PM. Some of the historic homes require reservations, which can be made directly through the individual home.

Please contact the homes you would like to visit to check on date availability. The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is located at the Space Force Station, requiring additional information and at least one week to process that information.

We realize this takes some coordination and have designed a Planning Guide to assist in the process of making reservations.

You can download the Planning Guide while purchasing your tickets.

