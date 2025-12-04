Sunday Sampler East presents Bear & Robert Sunday, December 7, 2025, 2 pm Hester Wagner Community Center

Sunday Sampler East is a Concert Series presented by the Will McLean Foundation. Held the 1st Sunday of each month at a historic meeting hall in Melbourne, FL, the series features Acoustic, Folk and Americana musicians from Florida.🎶

Sunday Sampler East on Sunday, December 7th.

The Concert features Bear and Robert with opening musicians Bob Sima and Shannon Plummer. Show starts at 2 pm in Melbourne Village.

Tickets at the door. $15 Cash Donation.

