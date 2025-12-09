The Jazzy Cool Side of Christmas concert with the 3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra, December 12th, 2025.

Join us at the Melbourne Auditorium for our FREE family-friendly holiday concert.

Friday, December 12th, 2025, 7 pm

Free and open to the public

The Cool Side of Christmas, presented by the 3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra on Dec. 12, celebrates the season with jazz that sparkles.

“Our program blends fresh takes on Christmas favorites with sleek, modern arrangements and cool jazz classics,” said Conductor Kurt Schulenburg. “This will be a festive evening that nods to tradition while keeping things stylish and contemporary.”

About the Melbourne Municipal Band: Now in its 61st season, the Melbourne Municipal Band (MMB) offers free, high-quality concerts to the community and supports the development of the next generation of musicians through youth education and performance initiatives. Founded in 1965, the MMB is an integral part of the Space Coast cultural community, serving over 21,000 attendees annually through concerts, dances, and other ensemble performances. The band's 80-plus members and auxiliary volunteers dedicate approximately 30,000 hours of their time each year to rehearsals and performances.