Citizens’ Climate Lobby - nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization

Climate Change Organization

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a climate change organization that exists to create the political will for a livable world by enabling individual breakthroughs in the exercise of personal and political power.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization focused on national policies to address the national and global climate crisis.

Our consistently respectful, nonpartisan approach to climate education is designed to create a broad, sustainable foundation to drive climate action across all geographic regions and political inclinations. By building upon shared values rather than partisan divides, and empowering our supporters to work in keeping with the concerns of their local communities, we work towards the adoption of fair, effective, and sustainable climate change solutions.

We train and support volunteers to build relationships with elected officials, the media and their local community.

Interested in solving climate change? You are welcome in Citizens’ Climate. We’re regular people from Florida who are working together to get climate laws passed. We believe that the only way to tackle climate change is together. We connect over shared concerns, build consensus, and work with elected officials from every party towards climate solutions.

Together, we make a much bigger impact than we could individually by:

Starting productive conversations about climate solutions in our community

Getting more people talking about solutions

Building support for climate action with community leaders

Meeting with our members of Congress to advocate for effective climate solutions

You can't solve climate change alone - but together, we can. You in?

Connect with our chapter

FL Space Coast- Titusville, Cocoa, Rockledge, Cape Canaveral, Merritt Island, Palm Bay, Melbourne, FL