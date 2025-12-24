Astronaut Shell Club Hosts Shell Show January 17 & 18, 2026 @ Eau Gallie Civic Center

Calling all shell lovers, the 45th annual Shell Show will be held at the Eau Gallie Civic Center on January 17th and 18th, from 9:30 to 4:30. Admission and parking are free.

Scientific and Artistic exhibits, Vendor displays, crafts, kids corner, raffles, and door prizes.

Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL, United States, Florida

The Astronaut Trail Shell Club, founded in 1966, meets monthly for presentations, outings, & crafts dedicated to learning and sharing their knowledge of shells found in oceans, freshwater, and land.

Contact: spacecoastseashells@gmail.com

information