Coastal Connection

Astronaut Shell Club Hosts Shell Show January 17 & 18, 2026 @ Eau Gallie Civic Center

By Terri Wright
Published December 24, 2025 at 8:55 AM EST
Calling all shell lovers, the 45th annual Shell Show will be held at the Eau Gallie Civic Center on January 17th and 18th, from 9:30 to 4:30. Admission and parking are free.
Scientific and Artistic exhibits, Vendor displays, crafts, kids corner, raffles, and door prizes.

  • Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL, United States, Florida

The Astronaut Trail Shell Club, founded in 1966, meets monthly for presentations, outings, & crafts dedicated to learning and sharing their knowledge of shells found in oceans, freshwater, and land.

  • Contact: spacecoastseashells@gmail.com

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
