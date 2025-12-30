Waterway Warriors Kick off 2026 with 2 Shoreline Cleanups!

Join us in making a powerful, positive impact on our environment by participating in a SIMULTANEOUS cleanup event along the Banana River of the Pineda Causeway!

Our Land Team will cover accessible shoreline spots on foot—scouting, collecting debris, and restoring areas that need a little extra love. Meanwhile, our Water/Embankment Team will take on the tougher terrain. Volunteers on this crew will drive to designated access points and then be ferried by boat to steep embankments with a mix of concrete, dirt, grass, and vegetation. It’s an adventure with a purpose!

No matter which team you join, YOU are helping protect and preserve the natural beauty and health of our waterways. Your hands, your heart, and your time truly make all the difference!

WHAT TO BRING: WEAR CLOSED-TOED SHOES, BRING GLOVES AND YOUR OWN HYDRATION. We supply everything else.

Minors 12-17 must have a completed and signed Minor Permission Form (see link below)

WHERE TO MEET: Meet under the overpass of SR404 Pineda Causeway off the S Tropical Trail exit

Related Links



SR528 Group Cleanup

Saturday, January 24, 2026

8:00 am10:00 am

Google Maps "Kayak Beach Port Canaveral" https://maps.app.goo.gl/3XTEXmjLxpS2uLqy9

This is your chance to make a major impact on one of the most critical stretches of waterway—an area where dolphins and manatees are far too often endangered by tangled debris. Together, we’ll stop trash before it ever reaches the river and create a cleaner, safer environment for the wildlife we all love.

So grab your gloves, rally your friends, and let’s show the lagoon some serious love.

Let’s make a difference—together!

📅 Saturday, January 24

🕗 8:00–10:00 AM *** WE START ON-TIME... DON'T BE LATE!***

📍 Staging at Kayak Beach (Google Maps "Kayak Beach, Port Canaveral")

This area is—heartbreakingly—the #1 hotspot for dolphin entanglement in our entire region. But together, we can change that! By rolling up our sleeves and removing dangerous debris, we’re protecting wildlife, restoring their habitat, and creating healthier waterways for our whole community. Let’s turn tragedy into triumph—one piece of trash at a time!

⚠️ Important Notes:

- Closed-toed shoes are mandatory for all participants.

- No children under 12 are permitted at this cleanup.

- Minors ages 12–17 must bring a signed Minor Permission Form to participate (download the form below)

✨ Bring your community spirit and help make a lasting impact!