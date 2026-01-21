8th Annual Run for the Kids Challenge Benefits Brevard-based Organizations

Join runners and walkers to take on 15K in the 2026 THREE-race Challenge!!

Adults and kids running and walking for Brevard's families. Supporting Brevard County children and families takes an entire community of people working together for the better good. It also takes awareness and active participation. All proceeds will benefit three Brevard-based organizations that provide funding, resources, and other assistance for children and their families.



The race series consists of:



Tooth Trot 5K on January 24, 2026

Brevard PALS 5K Run/Walk for Autism Awareness on February 21, 2026

Brianna Marie Foundation 5K on Feb 28, 2026

Fantastic medals will be awarded to all race series registrants as well as special awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd combined 3-race time for female and male categories... but more importantly, you will be supporting 3 important non-profit charities all located right here in Brevard County. These three races have been working together for the past 7 years to help children and their families in Brevard County and beyond.

Information