Surfrider Space Coast offers fun events and is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches, for all

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network.

Ocean Friendly Gardens

Surfrider’s Ocean Friendly Gardens (OFG) program offers simple and beautiful nature-based solutions to protect clean water and support resilient coasts and communities. OFGs restore the natural functions of healthy watersheds by contouring landscapes for rainwater retention, directing water back into the ground instead of storm drains. The extensive root systems of native plants help naturally filter pollutants and sponge up extra water while restoring biodiversity to our urban landscapes.

Blue Water Task Force (BWTF)

The Blue Water Task Force (BWTF) is a collaborative program that provides critical, year-round water quality information at ocean and intracoastal recreational locations to protect public health at the beaches. Our chapter along with Marine Resources Council (MRC) tests for bacteria levels to raise awareness of our local pollution problems and to bring together communities to implement solutions.

