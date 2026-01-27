The Community Foundation for Brevard presents an AI Seminar Thursday, February 5th at Satellite Beach High School

How Humans Can Win in the Age of AI (AI or Us? A Talk For Next-Generation Success)

Speaker

Po-Shen Loh



Event Partners

Community Foundation for Brevard, Brevard Public Schools, Florida Institute of Technology, & LIVE, by Po-Shen Loh



Date & Location

Thursday, February 5th, 6:30pm



Satellite High School | Performing Arts Center



Address: 300 Scorpion Ct, Satellite Beach, FL 32937





AI isn’t science fiction anymore. Chat GPT5 just dropped, and Google AI just scored Gold on the most competitive math exam in the world. If machines can outcompete the best of humans, what can we do? Better yet, what does the next generation do?



In this engaging talk, Professor, CEO, and former USA Math Olympiad Coach Po-Shen Loh explains what we all need to succeed in a future shaped by AI. Dr. Loh’s philosophy rests on just two truths that many people already believe. From these two truths flows a rich set of conclusions he will explain—practical conclusions that work with self-interest and economics rather than against them, while strengthening cooperation and human connection.



Speaker Description

Po-Shen Loh is a social entrepreneur and inventor. He combines math, science, and technology with firsthand exploration of the human condition. Major newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal, have covered his diverse innovations. His latest initiative unites math stars and actors to transform education. He personally speaks in 100+ cities per year on education after AI. All while teaching at one of the world's foremost universities in AI (Carnegie Mellon) and running his own EdTech social enterprise.



Event Registration

Registration is being handled through Eventbrite.



Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ai-or-us-a-talk-for-next-generation-success-satellite-beach-fl-feb-5-tickets-1963610264159?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl