Coastal Connection

League of Women Voters Hosts 2026 Mardi Gras Bunco Brunch Fundraiser February 21st

By Terri Wright
Published February 3, 2026 at 6:34 AM EST
2026 Annual Fundraiser- Mardi Gras Bunco Brunch.

Benefit the LWVSC. Play Bunco Games with Cash Prizes. Bid on Gift Baskets, Enjoy Great Food, 50/50 Drawing.

Bunco is a fun, easy game to learn, and the event will begin with a tutorial.

Date and Time

Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM

Location

Magnolia Hall
5 Rosa L. Jones Dr
Cocoa Village, FL, FL
USA

Register Now

Registration Info

Registration is required before Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
