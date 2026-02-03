League of Women Voters Hosts 2026 Mardi Gras Bunco Brunch Fundraiser February 21st

2026 Annual Fundraiser- Mardi Gras Bunco Brunch.

Benefit the LWVSC. Play Bunco Games with Cash Prizes. Bid on Gift Baskets, Enjoy Great Food, 50/50 Drawing.

Bunco is a fun, easy game to learn, and the event will begin with a tutorial.

Date and Time

Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM

Location

Magnolia Hall

5 Rosa L. Jones Dr

Cocoa Village, FL, FL

USA

Register Now

Registration Info

Registration is required before Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM